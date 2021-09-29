Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
In letter to DGCA, Taliban ask India to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan

India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul post August 15.

New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2021 13:21 IST
taliban write to dgca
Image Source : AP

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written to the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), requesting the government to resume commercial flights to Kabul in Afghanistan. The letter is currently under review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). 

India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul post August 15. 

Along with Germany, Qatar, Turkey and several other nations, India has reaffirmed to not recognise any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force and called for an immediate end to violence and attacks in the war-torn country.

