Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences'; ask not to operate drones over Afghan airspace

Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences'; ask not to operate drones over Afghan airspace

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month and announced its interim government earlier in September.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2021 6:51 IST
Taliban
Image Source : AP

Afghans watch a traditional wrestling match at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday said that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and asked it to follow obligations to prevent negative consequences, Sputnik reported. Calling the US move a breach of national security, the Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked all countries and Washington to act in accordance with mutual obligations.

He also emphasised that acting on obligations would prevent negative consequences.

"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to act in accordance with mutual obligations ... to prevent any negative consequences," he said in a tweet, according to Sputnik.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month and announced its interim government earlier in September.

The US troops left Afghanistan on August 31 under the previously agreed Doha deal with the Taliban last year. 

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | US needs better ties with India to keep China, Taliban under check

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News