Taj Mahal's all-new Mehtab Bagh viewpoint now operational; will enable night viewing

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Taj Mahal view from Mehtab Bagh

UP government on Friday inaugurated an all-new viewpoint to one of the most iconic monuments in the country -- Taj Mahal. State Minister Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh inaugurated the Mehtab Bagh viewpoint which will bring a new angle to the way people look at Taj Mahal.

Have you ever wondered how Taj Mahal would look under the moonlight?

A lot of people wonder but are not able to see the marble wonder in the night. Even though there are provisions for a night view, they are mostly costly and restricted to only a few people. The authorities allow people to view Taj Mahal only on full-moon nights and only 400 tourists are allowed per night in 8 batches of 50 people each. These tourists are also allowed inside the premises for a limited period of time.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW All-new view point of Taj Mahal inaugurated by UP government

Now, with the Mehtab Bagh viewpoint, one can easily see how the Taj looks under the moonlight. This has been done after the ASI decided to open the view on the south side of Taj Mahal for an easily accessible night view of the monument.

The Mehtab Bagh will allow tourists to view Taj Mahal, three hours in the morning and three hours at night for Rs 20 which is a standard cost considering a night view from the premisis earlier would have cost Indians Rs 510 and foreigners Rs 750. As per reports the tickets will be available on the spot and no prior bookings for a night view will be required for the Mehtab Bagh view.

