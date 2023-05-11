Follow us on Image Source : PTI SC decision on Centre-Delhi services row is 'tight slap' on mission to topple state govts across country: AAP

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government regarding power over services, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the verdict. Extending his gratitude to the apex court for delivering ‘justice’, he said that the ruling would help boost the national capital’s pace of development.

'Democracy won'

“Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of Delhi. With this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won.”

The AAP said that the SC decision on the Centre-Delhi services row is a 'tight slap' on a mission to topple state governments across the country.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha termed the Supreme Court verdict a 'Landmark judgment': "Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgement sends a stern message that officers working with Govt of Delhi are meant to serve people of Delhi through the elected government & not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal has called a meeting of his ministers today after Supreme Court rules that the Delhi government has legislative powers over administrative services in the national capital.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it is unable to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan's ruling in the split judgement of 2019. The top court has to decide the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital. It also ruled that the Centre will oversee police and public order.

