Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 3.6 degrees celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). People walk on a cold, foggy morning in Srinagar.

Srinagar weather: With minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today (December 16) recorded the coldest night of the season so far. A Meteorological (MeT) officer said that the minimum temperatures were likely to drop further in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the coming days as cold and dry weather was likely to continue till December 21.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.6, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 as the minimum temperature. In Ladakh region, Kargil town had minus 12.3 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.6, Katra 7, Batote 6, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

A fresh western disturbance has affected Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from December 9, under the influence of which there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, and light-to-moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar records coldest night of season at -2.1°C

ALSO READ: Delhi records coldest November morning since 2020 as temperature drops to 7.8°C

Latest India News