Delhi records coldest November morning since 2020 as temperature drops to 7.8°C; AQI remains 'poor' at 273

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Commuters move through smoke rising from burning of garbage near Shanti Stupa in New Delhi.

Delhi on Friday recorded its coldest morning for the month of November since 2020 with temperatures dipping to as low as 7.8°C, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature settled four notches below the normal temperature for November.

Meanwhile, the IMD had predicted partly cloudy sky throughout the day with the maximum temperatures expected to soar to 27°C. Friday's minimum temperature is the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to the IMD.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Jama Masjid's new diktat forbids solitary, group entry of girls to historic mosque

ALSO READ | Delhi: Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting 'entry of women' in Jama masjid

Latest India News