19 more Lankan Tamils take reach India amid worst economic crisis

19 more Sri Lankan Tamils seek refuge in India as Sri Lanka witnessed one of its worst economic crises. The Lankan refugees arrived near Rameswaram early on Sunday morning.

Police personnel, including the marine sleuths, found the Lankan Tamils after getting information about refugees arriving late Saturday night in the Arisalmunai area off Dhanushkodi. The police later took the refugees to the Mandapam Camp.

The Tamils told policemen that they travelled by boat from Sri Lanka and were dropped off Dhanushkodi. The Tamil people said that they could not make ends meet in their country in view of the economic crisis and the current political instability.

Meanwhile, the price of rice has risen to "unbearable levels" in the island nation. The consumers in the island nation said that rice prices have risen to unbearable levels. The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market has now exceeded Rs 200-240, Colombo Page reported.

After the crisis unfolded in the island nation, 10 Tamils fled their homes and had come to Tamil Nadu and so far 29 people have arrived here to date. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods. Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mishandling the country's economy.

