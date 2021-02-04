4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Sikkim, no causality reported

Image Source : ANI 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Sikkim, no causality

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude struck near Yuksom in the state of Sikkim on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the moderate-intensity quake was experienced in Sikkim's Yuksom on Thursday. The NCS said that the earthquake hit the region at 10:36 am.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.

On Wednesday, a slight intensity earthquake was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. An official of the met office said an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.59 p.m.

