4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Sikkim, no causality reported

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude struck near Yuksom in the state of Sikkim on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the moderate-intensity quake was experienced in Sikkim's Yuksom on Thursday. The NCS said that the earthquake hit the region at 10:36 am.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim at 10:36 am today, said National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim at 10:36 am today: National Center for Seismology— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.
On Wednesday, a slight intensity earthquake was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. An official of the met office said an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.59 p.m.
Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir