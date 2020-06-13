Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after 24 test coronavirus positive

Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
The Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days after 24 officials tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19). According to officials, the Sharam Shakti Bhawan which houses Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days for sanitisation.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2020 13:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

The official said that 24 officials of the Ministry tested positive for Covid-19 and they have been asked for home isolation.

He further said 17 other officials, who also came in contact with them have been asked to home isolate.

Number of officials of the railway ministry and other union ministries testing positive for Covid-19 in last few weeks has been rising steadily.

On Saturday, India surpassed the mark of three lakh Covid-19 cases, with 11,458 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, the highest spike in a day.

