Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgery

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here three days back, was discharged from the facility on Thursday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said. The 80-year-old leader underwent laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) at the hospital on Monday.

"Pawar was discharged from the hospital some time back," Malik said on Wednesday. The NCP chief was hospitalized for the removal of his gall bladder and the surgery was followed by a two-day stay at the medical facility, he said.

Pawar will rest for the next some days at his residence here, he added. Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30. Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

