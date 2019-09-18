Image Source : YOGI ADITYANATH Schemes launched by SP-BSP were for their own benefit:Yogi Adityanath

Schemes launched by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments were meant for their personal benefit and not for the needy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Wednesday as he laid foundation stones for 74 projects.

The chief minister also inaugurated 21 projects worth over Rs 114 crore of seven departments, according to an official release.

Foundation stones were laid for 74 projects, worth Rs 51.02 crore, of 15 departments, it said.

"The schemes launched by SP-BSP governments were not meant for the needy but for their own personal benefits," Adityanath said in Mau district's Ghosi town and added that the BJP dispensation has launched various welfare schemes.

"Earlier, the mafia and the corrupt used to take away the benefits," he said attacking the previous governments.

The chief minister also handed over certificates and keys of houses to 20 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Shahari Awas Yojana, the release said.

On the second term of the Modi government, Adityanath said, "During his second tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weeded out terrorism. He has opened doors of opportunities and development for Jammu and Kashmir through abrogation of Article 370 provisions."

"Our government is working towards making the idea of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' a reality. Women's dignity is being honoured. The infiltrators are being chased out of the country through NRC and our nation is completely safe under the leadership of Modiji," he said.

The BJP government in the state has ensured law and order and criminals are being punished, the chief minister said.

"No riots take place now, and Ram Leela and Kanwar Yatra were organised without any hindrance. The poor and the deprived are being provided toilets and houses without any discrimination.

"Crores of people are getting ration at low cost after getting ration cards," he said.

The prime minister has called for a plastic-free India. "Plastic is dangerous for your health as well as poisonous for the environment," Adityanath said, appealing to people to join this campaign against plastic.

The chief minister said if a farmer takes care of four stray cattle, then Rs 900 per animal will be provided to him by the district magistrate and veterinary officer.

Mentioning the welfare schemes of the state government, he said a network of roads is being laid in Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are being made to improve the education system.

"It is our responsibility to make an ideal society. Teach your kids values and the society will improve itself," he said.

State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said in his address that this is for the first time that Uttar Pradesh has got such a chief minister who has stopped crime, corruption, riots and violence through an effective work style.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a unique example by washing the feet of sanitation workers. Only Modiji and Yogiji can protect the honour of this country and state," he said.

