Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Delhi L-G with legal experts can recommend Satyendar Jain's suspension: Kiran Bedi on special treatment.

Satyendar Jain video : On the issue of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain enjoying special treatment in Tihar Jail, Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi today (November 23) said that such lapses are the fault of the prison administration. Bedi, who was Inspector-General of Delhi's prisons, said, "It's the prison administration's fault, it reports to political system. How will they take action when their own minister is jailed?

"With the help of legal experts and If rules permit Lt Governor can recommend his (Satyendar jain) suspension/dismissal to President Droupadi Murmu," Kiran Bedi said hours after a new purported video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having an elaborate meal inside Tihar has emerged. She also said, "Delhi being a Union Territory, L-G has some special powers."

It is pertinent to mention that Satyendar Jain is the Jail Minister of Delhi in the Arvind-Kejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital. A new video has surfaced in which jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain can be seen having an elaborate meal inside Tihar thus countering the claim made by Jain's lawyer in court about 28-kg weight loss due to inadequate food.

Tihar Jail sources also said that the Delhi minister gained 8 kg weight during his time in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. Kiran Bedi further mocked Jain by mentioning that he might be unaware of the availability of cameras on the jail premises. "Maybe he didn't know there are cameras everywhere in Tihar jail. Everything is being recorded," she said adding to confirm if he was availing the advantage of receiving a monthly salary as well. "It should be checked if he is also being given a salary. If he is drawing a monthly salary, what is he doing? Has he opened an office in jail? Who allowed it?," the former IPS officer pointed.

ALSO READ: Satyendar Jain viral video: Latest CCTV footage shows jailed AAP minister getting proper food

Already the BJP made a scathing attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the footage of the minister receiving an oil massage inside his jail cell surfaced ahead of civic elections.

On Tuesday (November 22), the minister's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra had alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) was leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of the Court and undertaking given in this court. However, appearing for ED, advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate. On the issue of the video of the minister getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar, the Aam Aadmi Party however asserted that Jain was receiving physiotherapy.

Sources reported on Tuesday that the person administering massage to Jain was not a physiotherapist, furthermore, he has been identified as a rape accused too. "The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the CCTV footage that went viral showing Jain being given a full-body massage was a "treatment for injury". "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment...His (Satyendar Jain's) spine was damaged, it's on record," Sisodia had said on Saturday. However, the Deputy Chief Minister's claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists and demanded an apology for "degrading physiotherapy".

Earlier on Saturday, the former PRO of the Tihar jail said that it cannot be physiotherapy as the video clearly showed that co-inmates were giving him a massage. Sunil Gupta, former PRO of the Tihar jail told media that the video makes it clear that other prisoners of the prison were giving the minister a massage. "Massage is different from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in physiotherapy wards in the hospital," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Give me a fair trial, even Ajmal Kasab was given…’: Satyendar Jain to court amid massage video row

Latest India News