Satyendar Jain viral video: Latest CCTV footage shows jailed AAP minister getting proper food

Satyendar Jain viral video: The jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain is seen having proper food inside his cell, shows another CCTV footage from the Tihar jail.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kgs of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.

The jailed AAP minister is facing the heat over getting a massage inside the jail from a person who's a rape accused.

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside the prison. AAP had put out a defence then saying that the ailing minister was getting physiotherapy sessions.

However, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the man who was seen giving a massage to the Delhi minister was a rape accused.

