On camera, Sanjay Raut's family breaks down as he leaves for ED office | All that happened today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's mother breaks down as he is taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Sanjay Raut's family was seen Sunday breaking down on camera as the Shiv Sena MP left for the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai after he was detained by the federal agency. The ED probing a money laundering case on Sunday conducted a search at Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.

Raut was seen hugging his mother and consoling her as he walked out of his house. Outside his house, Shiv Sena supporters holding saffron flags and banners raised slogans against ED when officials moved out with Raut.

Sena workers tried to block the path of vehicles of ED but they were removed by local police, an official said, adding some protesters were bundled into a police van. The Enforcement Directorate officials on Sunday seized Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut, sources said.

Before going with ED officials, Raut came down at the gate of his home, waved at his supporters and displayed a saffron scarf.

A posse of policemen and CRPF personnel were deployed near Raut's residence along with senior officers of Mumbai Police, the official said.

Sanjay Raut's case: All that happened today

After the ED action began in the early morning, Raut tweeted that he will die, but will not surrender and never leave Shiv Sena. At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow of Raut and began the search.

The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

His younger brother Sunil Raut, an MLA, was seen arguing with police over the ED action. "We have been with Shiv Sena for the last 30 years. Sanjay Raut is our leader and we stand by him. It seems the ED has evidence only against Shiv Sena leaders and not against any other political party. I want to know whether BJP leaders do not own any property?" asked a woman Shiv Sainik standing outside Raut's bungalow.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid of the ED action against him. "Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?" he told reporters in Aurangabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong. Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, wondered why the ED repeatedly wants to investigate Raut though many people had been served notices by the Income Tax department, CBI, and the ED.

