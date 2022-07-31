Sanjay Raut detained by ED after more than 6 hours of raid at Mumbai home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, senior Shiv Sena MP was detained by the Enforcement Directorate after over 6 hours of raids at his Mumbai residence in a money laundering case on Sunday. Raut, Udddhav Thackeray's close aide, is expected to leave his residence.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup and began the search in the morning at 7 am. The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

In a tweet after the agency began the search at his place, Raut had earlier in the day said, "I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam."

According to the details, ED searches were also underway at Raut's other residence in Mumbai's Dadar. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.

Raut is being investigated by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl.'

