Red Fort rampage: Man behind raising of 'Nishan Sahib' arrested

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one man in connection with the unfurling of a religious flag at the Red Fort on January 26. The arrested man has been identified as Dharmendra Singh Harman. Harman is accused of being involved in the raising the 'Nishan Sahib' (religious flag of Sikhs) at the Red Fort amid violent clashes between farmers and police during the tractor rally in the national capital.

Dharmendra Singh Harman was doing live on Facebook when religious flag was hoisted at Red Fort. He has been charged for instigating the mob.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the three farm laws. Protesters deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade and barged into the Red Fort. They also attacked cops, vandalised police vehicles and the ticket counter at the Red Fort.

Some of them hoisted religious flags at Red Fort, the Mughal era monument from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day. The saffron flag hoisted by protesters was the 'Nishan Sahib', a symbol of Sikh religion seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The 'Nishan Sahib' is a triangular flag that is sacred to Sikhs. The flag is seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The emblem on the flag comprises of 'Khanda', a two-edged sword, Chakra, a disc, and two Kirpans that cross each other at the handles. The other flag appeared to be of a farmer union.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police also released photographs of 20 suspects, who were identified after review of security footage. The people in the photos are seen holding sticks or lathis. Police also announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh in connection with the Red Fort incident. Cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for instigating protesters.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

