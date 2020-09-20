Image Source : PTI 'Main bhi kisan' be assured MSP, APMC will continue: Rajnath Singh on farm bills

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a blistering attack at the Opposition for creating ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and said attempts are being made to mislead farmers on the basis of rumours. His remarks came hours after the Central government cleared two controversial agriculture-related bills in Parliament.

Reacting to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha that broke earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum."

He said, "I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) & APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) systems are not going to end."

"As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House," said the Defence Minister during the press brief.

On no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajnath Singh said, "Notice has been given to the Chairman. A decision will be taken by him. I don't want to say anything politically. This is the prerogative of the Chairman."

The top brass of the central government on Sunday flayed the opposition over its members' "unruly conduct" in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the two farm bills, condemning their behaviour as "shameful" and unprecedented in Parliament's history.

Along with Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawarchand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were also present at the conference to hit out at opposition members.

The Upper House, which witnessed a brief adjournment due to the pandemonium, passed by voice vote the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

