63 COVID-19 cases up Jaipur's tally to 286; Rajasthan total 678

With 63 new cases, the number of coronavirus cases in the Rajasthan capital reached 286, the highest for any city in the state, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, in Jaipur on Saturday. The 63 new cases were found in Jaipur's Ramganj area during the house-to-house survey as well as from Rajasthan University Health Services where suspected patients have been quarantined.

All over the state, 117 new coronavirus cases were reported during the day, taking the total to 678.

In the number of new cases, next to Jaipur was Tonk that reported 18 cases taking the city's total to 45, and Kota 14, raising the town's COVID-19 tally to 33.

Banswara, another small town, reported 13 new cases that took the total COVID-19 cases to 37. With four new cases, Bikaner's total reached 24. Dausa reported one case increasing the tally to 8.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Jaisalmer and Karauli districts increased to 28 and 3, respectively.

Singh said 24,857 samples had been tested and 1,586 tests were under process.

Of the 8 COVID-19 deaths in the state, two each were reported from Bhilwara and Jaipur, and one each from Jodhpur, Alwar, Kota and Bikaner.

