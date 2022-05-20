Friday, May 20, 2022
     
Raj Thackeray's June 5 Ayodhya visit postponed amid protest by BJP

MNS said that Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit was postponed owing to his bad health.

Jayprakash Singh Reported by: Jayprakash Singh
Mumbai Updated on: May 20, 2022 11:18 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray speaks
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray speaks during a rally in Aurangabad, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's plan to visit Ayodhya on June 5 has been postponed, the party informed on Friday morning. The decision comes amid protests by certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh against Raj's visit. 

MNS said that the visit was postponed owing to the bad health of Raj Thackeray. The party will soon announce a fresh date for Raj Thackeray's tour to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh where the construction work of the grand Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmbhoomi site is underway. 

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson said that Aditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 15. Aditya is the son of Sena supremo and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He is also a Minister in the MVA government in Maharashtra comprising Sena, NCP and Congress. 

