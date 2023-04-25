Rahul Gandhi goes to Gujarat HC to pause conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes to Gujarat High Court after lower court rejects his request to pause conviction in 'Modi surname' case. The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case. Rahul Gandhi had even vacated his official bungalow on Saturday for the same.

The former Congress chief, was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019. He moved a sessions court against the magistrate's order but his plea was rejected.

