Punjab: Amid tight security, pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s supporter to be released today

Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh along with his supporters arrive at the police station demanding release of his associate, at Ajnala near Amritsar

Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping and a supporter of pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh will be released shortly from jail. The release comes a day after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters, some brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police complex.

Tight security has been put in place at Ajnala police station on Friday for his release.

Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (the Amritpal side) have given evidence according to which he (Lovepreet Singh) was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident. "They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court. We are submitting that evidence to the honourable judge," the SSP said. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control, he said. The police remained evasive when asked if a case has been registered in connection with Thursday's violence.

Hours before his supporter's release, Amritpal Singh said, that their aim for Khalistan shouldn't be seen as evil & taboo. "It should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to its geopolitical benefits. It's an ideology &ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi," Singh said.

