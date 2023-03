Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: BSF shoots Pakistani drone in Indian territory in Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot a drone entering from Pakistan on Friday in Gurdaspur. They intercepted it by firing.

The BSF found a hexacopter alongwith a AK - series Rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of bullets from a farming field in Gurdaspur's Nabi Nagar area.

Further details are awaited.

