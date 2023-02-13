Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Drone seized from Jammu outskirts, investigation underway | Know Details

Jammu and Kashmir: A flying drone on the city's outskirts triggered panic among the local residents of Bandralli village. As per the Police, the drone was observed flying late on Sunday night on the outskirts of Bandrali Village in the Bishanah area. Soon the drone came into the vision of the local residents they informed the police. During the investigation, the police came to know that the drone was being used to film a wedding ceremony. However, further investigation is underway.

Officials on Monday said that the villagers immediately informed the police when they saw the quadcopter flying over the hamlet. The drone was seized. Investigations revealed that it was being used to film a wedding ceremony. Further investigation is underway, Bishnah police station SHO Vikram Sharma told PTI.

Over the past few years, terror outfits have used drones to ferry weapons, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics from across the border.

