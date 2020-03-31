Image Source : FILE COVID-19: 3 private labs in Gurugram authorised to conduct tests

Three private laboratories in Gurugram in neighbouring Haryana have been authorised to conduct tests for suspected coronavirus cases to help authorities diagnose such cases with speed. A senior state Health Department officer said there laboratories in Gurugram are Strand Life Sciences in Sector 34, SRL Ltd in Sector 18, and Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Udyog Vihar Phase I.

These labs will charge a total of Rs 4,500 for each test --- Rs 1,500 for screening and Rs 3,000 for confirmatory tests only, as per the government fixed limit, and as per the norms set by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These labs will use 50 per cent of their respective capacities to test samples of suspected corona cases sent by government authorities.

Private medical practitioners referring their patients for testing for suspected coronavirus cases are required to report their names, addresses and contact numbers to the Haryana Heath Department.

Both private doctors and labs would keep the government posted of suspected and confirmed cases through their respective district's Civil Surgeon.

Gurugram district adjoining Delhi has so far reported the maximum positive cases in whole of Haryana, and has a high number of foreigners living there.

At least 10 corona positive cases have so far been reported in Gurugram, out of which five have since been cured and discharged from hospital.