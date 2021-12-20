Pradeep Kumar Rawat to be India's new envoy to China

Monday, December 20, 2021
     
Pradeep Kumar Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2021 16:43 IST
Highlights

  • Pradeep Kumar Rawat is the IFS officer of 1990 batch
  • Rawat is currently serving as Indian envoy to the Netherlands
  • He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing

Senior diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat was on Monday appointed as India's next Ambassador to China. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1990 batch, Rawat is currently serving as Indian envoy to the Netherlands.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement. Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff. He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Rawat served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020. He speaks fluent Mandarin.

Also Read I China's oldest person dies at 135​

 

 

