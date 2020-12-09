Image Source : PTI Twitter recap: PM Modi was the 7th most Tweeted about person in the world in 2020

Twitter in its 2020 annual year-end review, revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the 7th most tweeted-about person in the world this year. US President Donald Trump, US President-elect Joe Biden and George Floyd were the top three names on Twitter's 2020 list of most tweeted people.

Indian American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was the only woman on the list and stood at the 10th position globally.

The findings were a part of Twitter's annual review report, recapping the trends, moments, and memes that dominated Twitter through the year.

“People continued to utilize Twitter to publicly advocate for political change and demand accountability from world leaders this year. Over 700 million Tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most Tweeted-about global figures,” read a blog post by Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications for Twitter.

According to the blog post, it came as no surprise that the most popular hashtag used by most people this year was none other than #COVID19.

“Not only was the hashtag (and other variations on it) Tweeted nearly 400 million times, but we also saw the ways in which it changed how we Tweeted about so many other topics.With much of the world staying home more - in fact, #StayHome was the 3rd biggest hashtag of the year - we saw a change in habits through Twitter,” it read further.

The second most-Tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter due to the killings of George Floyd that sparked protests against police brutality not just in the US but across the world as well.

The list of most-tweeted-about people also included former President Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West and deceased basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Globally, there were the equivalent of more than 7,000 Tweets per minute about TV and movies this year. Tweets about cooking nearly tripled this year.

(With ANI inputs)

