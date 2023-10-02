Gifts given to PM Modi put on e-auction at NGMA, proceeds to support THIS initiative | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As part of an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA), a variety of gifts and souvenirs given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent past have been displayed in New Delhi. The items have been put up for e-auction during the exhibition which began on Monday, October 2.

What PM Modi said?

Taking to 'X' the Prime Minister also shared some pictures from the exhibition and termed them a "testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India". "Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past. Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India," he posted.

"Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative," he added.

Meenakshi Lekhi's statement on auction

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi held a press conference on the auction. "Auction of mementos & gifts presented to PM on various occasions is live now. Request everyone to participate in the e-auction and contribute towards Namami Gange project," she wrote on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

