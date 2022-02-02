Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to begin debate on motion of thanks to Prez's address

Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2022 10:38 IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha. The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address tomorrow (Wednesday)," a senior Congress leader told PTI. In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He also highlighted the Covid response, record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as "collective achievements" of the billion-plus citizens of the country.

 

  • Feb 02, 2022 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pro-capitalist Budget, says Kharge

    This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST & OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

  • Feb 02, 2022 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CPI leaders gives suspension of business notice in RS

    CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given  suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware

  • Feb 02, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CPI(M) leader wants discussion on Pegasus issue in RS

    CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue amid recent reports revealing Government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.

  • Feb 02, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Motion of thanks to the President's address: PM Modi’s reply likely on Feb 8

    Prime minister Narendra Modi’s reply is expected on February 8 and that of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

     

  • Feb 02, 2022 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government had delivered a "zero-sum budget" that has nothing for the middle class, farmers and the poor, drawing a derisive response from Union ministers who suggested that the opposition leader had not understood the "futuristic" measures. READ FULL STORY 

  • Feb 02, 2022 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Motion of thanks to the President's address: Rahul Gandhi to begin debate in LS

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in Lok Sabha in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's joint address in the Lower House on February 2. The government has allotted as many as 12 hours to Opposition parties to respond to the presidential address during the motion of thanks. Congress has been allotted one hour.

  • Feb 02, 2022 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Motion of thanks to President's address

    Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today. President Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday.

