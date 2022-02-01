Nothing for middle class, poor: Rahul Gandhi slams 'M0di G0vt's Zer0 Sum Budget'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Budget 2022: Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor. His comments came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.

In the beginning of the budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed empathy to those who died due to COVID-19.

"I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," the Union Minister said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament.

Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

