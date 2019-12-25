One soldier dead as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

A file photo of an Indian Army solider standing guard at the border

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling by artillery guns and mortars along the LoC in northern Kashmir's Uri sector, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian army on Wednesday, officials said.

Indian Army sources told news agency ANI that a trooper lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

The Pakistani troops also used small arms to target several civilian and defence locations in the sector in Baramulla district, they said.

Indian troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) have retaliated resulting in heavy exchange of fire which is going on till the reports last came in from the area, they said. Shelling by artillery guns have also targeted villages deep inside the LoC on this side triggering and panic among the residents.

(with PTI inputs)