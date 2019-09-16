Owaisi slams government for detaining former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah

AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed government over the detention of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah.

Owaisi questioned the basis on which 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah was detained. Owaisi rhetorically asked whether Abdullah became a threat to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to a PTI report, Farooq Abdullah was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The act allows authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial.

The 81-year-old patron of the National Conference has been under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to a plea seeking that the former chief minister be produced before a court.

The petition was filed by Tamil Nadu's MDMK leader Vaiko, seeking Abdullah's release so he could attend an event in Chennai.

Vaiko is said to be a close friend of Abdullah for four decades.

Abdullah's son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are also under detention since August 5.

