Image Source : FILE SC notice to Centre, J&K on plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is allegedly under detention following the scrapping of the state's special status.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30.

MDMK Chief and leader Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".

Vaiko in his petition in Supreme Court has said "NC leader Farooq Abdullah could not be contacted as many leaders in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) were under house arrest, after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K."

MDMK Chief and leader Vaiko in his petition is Supreme Court has claimed that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was supposed to attend 111th birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu CM & founder of DMK, CN Annadurai in Chennai on September 15. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FPhkvEREbP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Therefore,Supreme Court has also issued notices to the Union of India, Jammu & Kashmir Govt after hearing a plea by MDMK chief, Vaiko, for release of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)