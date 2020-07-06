Guidelines being framed for online classes, likely to be published on July 15, Centre tells Madras HC

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Centre on Monday informed the Madras High Court that rules and regulations are being framed for online education. Additional Solicitor General Sankara Narayanan made a submission to this effect before a division bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R. Hemalatha.

The ASG also submitted that the Centre is in the process of framing the rules and regulations for online classes and it is likely to be published on July 15.

The submission was made in response to public interest litigations (PILs) seeking to forbear authorities from conducting online classes without framing proper guidelines.

The bench posted the PILs for further hearing to July 20.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage