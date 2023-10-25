One Nation One Election: Law Commission chief, members meet Ram Nath Kovind

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Former President Ram Nath Kovind chairs panel meeting of One Nation One Election.

One Nation One Election: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday headed the high-level committee meeting attended by Law Commission chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and other members on the issue of One Nation One Election. A roadmap for holding simultaneous elections in the country was discussed in the meeting.

Secretary of the Committee Niten Chandra apprised the Committee members about the various follow up actions taken on decisions taken in the first meeting.

The Committee was informed that according to the decision taken earlier, the HLC has been renamed as ‘High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election’ (‘एक देश, एक चुनाव के लिए उच्च स्तरीय समिति’). The Committee was also informed that letters have been sent to six National parties, 33 State parties and seven Registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on One nation One Election.

The Secretary further informed the Committee that a website www.onoe.gov.in has also been developed for the One Nation One Election, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. The website was launched during the meeting.

The Law Commission of India made a presentation during the meeting elaborating their suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country. The law commission was represented by its Chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Professor (Dr.) Anand Paliwal Member and Member Secretary Shri Khetrabasi Biswal.

Decisions taken by Committee:

Budgetary provision for the HLC for current FY 2023-24 was approved.

Resignation of Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, Leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha from the membership of HLC was noted.

Earlier the panel which sought views from political parties has further asked them to elaborate on their thoughts regarding holding elections across the country at once. The committee asked the political parties to hold a discussion with them on a "mutually agreed date", sources said.

The Law Commission is working to find a solution to synchronise all assembly polls by extending or reducing their present tenure so that elections in all the states can be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections in 2029.

The law panel is devising a mechanism to ensure a common electoral roll for Lok Sabha, assemblies and local bodies to reduce cost and use of manpower for undertaking an almost identical exercise which is carried out now by the Election Commission and various state election commissions.

For synchronising various assembly polls to ensure both state and Lok Sabha elections are held together from 2029 onwards, the commission may suggest reducing or enhancing the tenure of legislative assemblies.

With inputs from PTI

