Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 21 deaths, 1,231 fresh Covid cases in Haryana
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 21 deaths, 1,231 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2022 7:08 IST
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: Workers carry waste from a State Government run Covid Hospital to dump

India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh. The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The number of active cases in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

Latest India News

Live updates : Omicron Variant

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi: Night curfew remains in place from 11 pm-5 am

  • Feb 08, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mizoram reports 2239 recoveries

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News