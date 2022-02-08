Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 21 deaths, 1,231 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Workers carry waste from a State Government run Covid Hospital to dump

India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh. The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The number of active cases in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

Latest India News