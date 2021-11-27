Follow us on Image Source : AP DDMA to address concerns regarding 'Omicron' during meet on November 29

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a key meeting on Monday to take a call on international passengers, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong, informed government sources. The meeting is scheduled to address concerns due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

Experts and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to attend the meeting among others. "They may take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong, etc," government sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has also instructed concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior in public places and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any possible emergent situation.

The 'Omicron' variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

(With ANI Inputs)

