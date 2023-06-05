Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha train accident: Bengali poems, sketches found scattered at crash site

As rescue workers rummaged through the belongings of the victims at the rail accident site in Odisha's Balasore district, less than 48 hours after the train crash that was billed as one of the worst in Indian railway history, scattered sheets of paper with poems professing love in Bengali were strewn on the tracks beside a mangled coach of the Coromandel Express.

The scribbles on the torn pages of a diary with drawings of elephants, fish, and the sun on the reverse side were probably written by a passenger whose identity is still unknown.

The handwritten poem went on to say, "Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy" (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear)"

On social media, photos of these pages have gone viral.

“Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe …"(With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time …) was another half-finished poem on a loose page.

Netizens commented that these were "heart-rending" and demonstrated how "life was unpredictable."

Till now, nobody has approached to claim the poems or relationship with the writer, whose fate too is unknown, local cops said.

Meanwhile, after the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, June 2, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Sunday that their objective is to ensure that the families of those who have gone missing can be located as soon as possible.

Vaishnaw told reporters on Sunday night, "Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible...our responsibility is not over yet."

In addition, 51 hours after the terrible triple train accident in Balasore that resulted in at least 275 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, he waved at the crew of a goods train.

He prayed for a safe journey as services resumed following the repair of the damaged tracks on both the up and down lines.

