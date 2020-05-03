Image Source : PTI Odisha govt classifies 15 departments as critical, partially critical for better function amid lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17 due to coronavirus, the Odisha government on Saturday reviewed and decided to classify its different department in two categories--critical and partial critical. As per the official order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, 15 departments of state government are classified as critical department and will work with up to 50 per cent officer/staff strength on roster basis in order to attend essential work during the lockdown period.

All other departments have been classified as partially critical where upto 30 per cent of officers/staff will attend the office on a roster basis.

The administrative department will decide about the scale of operation in the field offices in alignment with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of India.

This order will be effective from May 4 till the end of third phase lockdown on May 17.

The departments classified as critical are Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Commerce & Transport, Finance Department, Co-coperation, Excise, F&ARD and several others.

(With inputs from ANI)

