Odd-even scheme in Delhi from today as city records poorest air quality in 3 years

In the backdrop of severe air pollution in Delhi, the odd-even scheme as proposed by the Arvind Kejriwal government will come into effect from today (Monday). The rule will be applicable from 8 am and only even-numbered non-transport vehicles will be allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise. The air pollution in Delhi had touched hazardous levels on Sunday, following which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to follow the odd-even rule for the sake of their children and the city. He has also asked the government machinery to ensure that no person faces inconvenience due to the restrictions.

Rules of odd-even scheme in Delhi

Under the odd-even plan, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The scheme will not be implemented on November 10 (Sunday) and the restrictions will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.

In view of the odd-even scheme, the Delhi government has adopted staggered timings for the offices of its departments. While the offices of certain departments will open at 9.30 am, those of certain others will open at 10.30 am. The scheme will also test the resilience of the city's public transport system.

Delhi Metro will operate 61 additional trips during the 11 days when the odd-even scheme will be in force. However, a major burden will be borne by over 5,600 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said they will not apply surge pricing during the odd-even scheme. The government has also taken steps to prevent overcharging by autorickshaws.

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Aerial view of Delhi shows pollution level in the city

Which vehicles will be exempted from odd-even scheme?

Two-wheelers have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG-driven vehicles. Vehicles being used for medical emergencies and ferrying school children in uniform will be exempted.

Women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons will also be exempted.

The vehicles of the president, vice president, prime minister, governors of the states, chief justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker, Union ministers, leaders of opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Supreme Court judges, chief justice and judges of the Delhi High Court, Delhi lieutenant governor, chief ministers and LGs of the Union territories will also be exempted.

The restrictions will not apply to the vehicles of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal, chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission, chief election commissioner and election commissioners, comptroller and auditor general of India, chairperson and members of the National Green Tribunal, Lokayukta, state election commissioners of Delhi and Chandigarh.

However, the vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers will not be exempted.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances, those belonging to the fire brigade, hospitals, prison and hearse vans as well as the enforcement vehicles of the police, transport department, paramilitary forces and those authorised by the divisional commissioner will also be exempted.

Vehicles bearing defence ministry number plates, diplomatic number plates, vehicles with a pilot or escort and Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees will also be exempted.

Penalty on violation of odd-even scheme

The Delhi Traffic Police have deployed 200 teams for the smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme. According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them. Two-hundred traffic points have been identified to implement the scheme which is being done in coordination with the transport department. Fines will be exacted on the spot through the e-challan system, they said.

Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. Traffic head constables and officials above, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators.

