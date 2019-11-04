Delhi Odd-Even Scheme: Know timing, dates, exemptions, penalty and other details

Image Source : Delhi Odd-even Scheme: Know timing, dates, exemptions, fine and other details

Odd-even scheme 2019 | As Delhi battles air pollution, the administration is trying its best to lower the air pollution level of the city. According to the Kejriwal government's announcement, the odd scheme will be implemented in the national capital from Monday morning till November 15. This will be the third time the Odd-Even scheme will be implemented in Delhi. It was implemented for the first time in the year 2016.

What is the odd-even formula?

The policy mandates private vehicles to ply based on the last digit on their number plates - odd-numbered cars on odd dates and even-numbered cars on even dates. Under this scheme, vehicles with number plates with odd last digit will be allowed on roads only on odd dates, while vehicles with the registration of even-last digit can be taken out only on even dates. Introduced in 2016 by the Kejriwal government, car rationing system may help in addressing the environmental emergency in Delhi.

Odd-even scheme 2019 | Dates, timing and days

This time, the Delhi government has planned to implement the odd-even scheme for 12 days i.e, from November 4 to November 15. The rule will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. Sundays are exempted from this rule.

Odd-even scheme 2019 | Exemptions

Two-wheelers

Women driving alone

Cars having all women occupants

Women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years

Vehicles used for medical emergencies

Private vehicles carrying school children

VIP vehicles which includes vehicles of President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, state governors, Chief Justice of India, Speakers of the Lok Sabha, Union ministers, and leaders of the Opposition of both the Houses, Supreme Court judges, chairman of UPSC, chief election commissioners and CAG, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and lieutenant-general of NCT/Delhi and judges of high court and members of the Lokayukta.

Enforcement vehicles and defence vehicles

Odd-even scheme 2019 | Penalty

After the implementation of the new motor-vehicle act, the Delhi government has decided to increase the Odd-Even scheme penalty this year to Rs 4,000, which was earlier Rs 2,000. So ₹ 4,000 will be charged on violating the odd-even scheme in Delhi.

Odd-even scheme 2019 | Measures to be taken by Delhi government

As per Delhi government's notification, the scheme will be applicable to all non-transport four-wheeled vehicles. Vehicles coming from other states are included in the scheme. The government has asked private cab aggregator companies not to go for surge pricing in this period. The government will deploy as many as 2,000 additional cluster buses along with a fleet of DTC buses.

During these 12-days, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) will conduct 61 additional trips of metro trains to facilitate more passengers, who might opt for metro services.

