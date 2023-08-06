Nuh violence: Murder case registered against AAP leader over Bajrang Dal worker’s death

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP leader Javed Ahmed (garlanded)

Murder case: An Aam Aadmi Party leader was booked in a murder case in connection with the Nuh violence, police said on (August 6).

Javed Ahmed, a leader of the Haryana unit of the party, was booked for an alleged killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Bajrang Dal worker, at Nirankari Chowk in Sohna on July 31, police said.

The case was lodged on August 2 on the complaint of another Bajrang Dal worker Pawan Kumar who accompanied Pradeep on the day of the alleged incident.

According to the complaint registered by the police, AAP leader Javed Ahmed was present in the crowd. Pawan alleged that Javed told the crown to kill both of them.

He alleged that after his direction, the mob took both of them out of the car and thrashed them.

According to Pawan, the police rescued him but could not help Pradeep as he was hit badly on his head with the rod.

Pradeep later succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Pawan claimed in the FIR that Javed Ahmed is well known to him.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Nuh on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The suspension of mobile Internet services has been extended until August 8.

The demolition drive in Nuh continued on the fourth day. Bulldozers demolished Hotel Sahara.

Officials said during the violence, stones were hurled from the rooftop of the hotel.

State Home Minister Anil Vij said 104 FIRs have been registered and 216 people arrested. Also 80 people have been detained on suspicion.

