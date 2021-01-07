Image Source : FILE/PTI Nirav Modi's sister, brother-in-law turn approver in PNB scam case, property worth Rs 579 cr to be confiscated

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister and her husband have turned approver in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta have filed an application before Special PMLA Court in Mumbai for allowing them to seek pardon under Section 306 and 307 of the CrPC.

The two have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of two flats in New York, one each in London and Mumbai, balances in two Swiss Bank accounts, and a bank account in Mumbai.

The duo also submitted an undertaking to make true and full disclosure of the circumstances and events without concealing any evidence and provide complete documents. Purvi Modi has agreed to assist in realizing and repatriating various assets in India and abroad totaling worth Rs. 579 crores, to the government.

Prosecution complaints were filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the Special PMLA court against Purvi Modi, Maiank Mehta and others in the bank fraud case. Investigation under PMLA has revealed that Purvi Modi has a dozen bank accounts and ownership of various companies/trusts abroad.

