Is winter coming? Nights may not be that nippy this season - Know more

Meteorologists are of the view that despite the formation of La Nina over the Pacific Ocean, there is a possibility of above-normal night temperatures in the months of November and December.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 19:14 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

IMD winter update: Nights are expected to remain warm this winter fall in most parts of the country, believe meteorologists.

Climate experts and South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF-23) reports have indicated this.

Meteorologists are of the view that despite the formation of La Nina over the Pacific Ocean, there is a possibility of above-normal night temperatures in the months of November and December.

Nights will remain warm despite La Nina, no requirement of blankets 

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed for La Nina event in the Pacific Ocean for the third year in a row.

According to experts and some earlier studies, the occurrence of La Nina is usually associated with colder-than-normal temperatures in India. However, experts believe that these are signs of global warming that despite the La Nia, night temperatures in November and December this year are also going to be affected.

The mercury will be higher at night from October to December.

If the weather conditions predicted come as true, then people may not even require blankets in November, December nights.

