Image Source : FILE After earlier denial, Nigambodh Ghat allows funeral of woman who died due to COVID-19 (Representative image)

The Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday allowed the funeral of the woman who due to coronavirus infection. The funeral will take place inside CNG supplied crematory. The death of the 68-year-old woman the second death in India due to Coronavirus. The first one was reported in Karnataka on Thursday.

The Ghat had earlier denied the funeral in order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 83 on Saturday.

The total number of 83 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said. Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there have only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that is "not a health emergency" in India at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

