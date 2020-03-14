Image Source : AP (FILE) Country witnesses second Coronavirus death: The situation so far (Image for representation)

Coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread infections and deaths all around the world. In India, the number of infected persons has risen to 81 and there have been two deaths so far. Indian government has sprung into action and Health Ministry officials are holding frequent press conferences to inform the public.

Here's how the situation so far:

A 68-year-old woman infected with Coronavirus passed away in Delhi late on Friday. She was mother of a patient who was already found positive. This is the second death in India due to Coronavirus. First one was reported in Karnataka on Thursday.

Increasing number of states are shutting down public places like cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools among other public sites where Coronavirus is likely to spread among the population.

Maharashtra has closed gyms, swimming pool, cinema halls and theatres in major metros in state like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. In Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, schools have been shut except those conducting exams.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered closure of all schools and colleges till March 31. Ongoing school examinations will continue. Punjab CM has urged people to avoid gathering in large numbers at public places.

Uttar Pradesh has closed all schools and colleges till March 22

Delhi government has already ordered the closure of cinema halls, schools and colleges til March 31.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered closure of primary schools, Anganwadi centres and cinema halls in five districts of Jammu.

Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa has said that all ll malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings had been banned for a week.

Madhya Pradesh has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the state.

Tamil Nadu Education Department on Friday declared a holiday for pre-primary, primary students in 7 districts, till March 31.

Coronavirus outbreak has caused even Indian Army to keep its recruitment drive on hold for a month.

Supreme Court of India has taken steps in light of Coronavirus outbreak. Now, people not directly connected with a case will not be allowed to remain present during the hearing.

An employee in a factory in Noida was found positive for Coronavirus. He had a history of travelling to China. The factory has now been shut and the premises is being sanitised.

Amid all the gloom, there is a piece of good news. 7 Coronavirus patients have made recovery from the illness

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said that among 81 positive Coronavirus cases, 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 is Canadian national

Aviation sector is wary of Coronavirus threat and there is a spate of cancellations. It is estimated that global aviation industry will bear a loss of 100 billion dollars due to Coronavirus. Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Sri Lanka, Spain, Germany and South Korea

