In letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu seeks time to present Punjab Model for 2022 assembly polls

Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi over upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday wrote to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in which he stated some priority areas that the Punjab government must deliver upon. In the letter addressed to Gandhi, Sidhu also sought time from her to present to her a Punjab Model, with a 13-point agenda for the Congress Manifesto. The letter was written in reference to the 2022 assembly polls in Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, Sidhu had said his concerns have been resolved and the party asserted that he will continue as the head of the state unit. The development came days after Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief.

"Whatever concerns I had, I have shared with Rahul Gandhi ji. All my concerns have been sorted out," Sidhu told reporters after the over half-an-hour-long meeting with Gandhi.

He later tweeted, "I have shared my concerns with Rahul Gandhi ji, was assured they will be sorted out."

Rawat, who was also present at the meeting, later said the issue of his resignation is over now.

