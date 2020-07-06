Muzaffarnagar: Man’s body recovered from drain, days after business partner found dead

Image Source : PTI Muzaffarnagar: Man’s body recovered from drain, days after biz partner found dead (Representational image)

The body of a local financier, declared absconding since he was accused last week of killing his business associate, was found in a drain near his home, police here said on Monday. Anuj Choudhary’s body was recovered on Sunday evening in Shantinagar locality here, they said.

On June 30, Amit Kumar’s body was found in Choudhary’s residence. In a complaint, Kumar’s family had alleged that he was killed by Choudhary over a financial dispute. A case was registered against Choudhary who had gone absconding, SHO Yogesh Sharma had then said.

Police said they had arrested some persons in connection with Kumar’s killing and their testimony led them to the body of Choudhary. They said they had dumped Choudhary’s body in the drain.

They said the accused confessed to having killed the two business partners on June 30 over some financial disputes. However, the main accused is still missing, they said. During investigation, it has emerged that the accused allegedly killed both the accused in the same house, they added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage