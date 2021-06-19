Mumbai: Fake vaccinations camp were conducted without permission of BMC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The vaccination drive was carried out in one of the posh areas in Mumbai

After conducting a thorough inquiry into the suspected Covid-19 vaccination drive at a housing complex in Kandivali in the western suburbs, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 7) Vishwas Shankarwar has been submitted his report to the municipal administration. From the investigation, it is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally.

It has been revealed that the fraudsters set up vaccination camp without seeking any permission from the BMC or without signing an agreement with any hospital. Kandivali police have registered a case and arrested four suspects.

About 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali (West) in the western suburbs were vaccinated against Covid-19 on May 30, 2021. The beneficiaries also contributed a total of Rs. 4,56,000, which comes up to Rs. 1,260 each. However, the vaccinating team did not have laptops and the vaccinated beneficiaries received vaccination certificates in the name of various hospitals. The residents lodged a complaint with the police as it was all suspicious.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Suresh Kakani appointed Deputy Commissioner zone 7 to conducted the inquiry. Accordingly, Shankarwar has submitted this report to the municipal administration.

Although a total of 390 people were given the suspected vaccine, only 120 residents received vaccination certificates. The names of three different hospitals were on the certificates. However, an inquiry conducted by these hospitals has revealed that the concerned have not entered into any agreement with these hospitals and these hospitals have nothing to do with the said vaccination. It has also come to light that the circular issued by the BMC on May 7, 2021 regarding the guidelines to be followed by the housing societies for vaccination has not been complied with and no permission has been sought from the concerned for organizing the vaccination.

Overall, it has been revealed that this type of vaccination was done in a fake manner. Not only this, it has also been pointed out that fake certificates have been issued by stealing the user ID and password to issue the vaccination certificates and the suspected vaccine has been obtained in an unauthorized manner.

As a result, Kandivali police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Infectious Diseases Act along with the Information Technology Act. Police have arrested four suspects in the case. Further investigation is also underway.

