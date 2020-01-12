Mumbai-bound plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata after woman threatened to blow up flight

Representational image

A Kolkata-Mumbai AirAsia flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday (January 11) after a woman passenger threatened to blow-up the aircraft. The Mumbai-bound flight had to turn mid-air after a woman passenger handed over a note to one of the crew members and asked it to deliver to the flight captain.

In the note, the woman said that there were bombs strapped to her body and that she can detonate them anytime. Following this, the captain immediately took the action and informed the Air Traffic Controller informing about the bomb threat and that they were going to make an emergency landing.

The flight which took off from Kolkata at 9:57 pm landed back at the airport at 11:46 pm. The flight was taken to an isolated bay as soon as it landed. The 25-year-old woman passenger has been arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.

