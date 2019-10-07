Image Source : ANI Mumbai Beggar, run over by train, had fix deposits worth Rs 8.77 lakh, coins worth Rs 1.75 lakh

Burjuchand Pannaramji Azad, a beggar, who died in an accident while trying to cross a railway track had a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs and around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash (mostly in coins).

When the Government Railway Police (GRP) constables reached his shanty, while trying to trace the family of the 82-year-old man, they could not believe their eyes.The tiny shanty was filled with coins, which took the police hours to count.

They also found receipts of fixed deposits in various banks, worth Rs 8.77 lakh. The man also had a PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, and a senior citizen card issued by the Kurla tehsildar.

The GRP is trying to contact Azad’s son, who lives in Rajasthan, after his body was found by the tracks.

The police has registered an accidental death case in the matter.