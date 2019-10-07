Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai Beggar, run over by train, had fix deposits worth Rs 8.77 lakh, coins worth Rs 1.75 lakh

Mumbai Beggar, run over by train, had fix deposits worth Rs 8.77 lakh, coins worth Rs 1.75 lakh

When the Government Railway Police (GRP) constables reached his shanty, while trying to trace the family of the 82-year-old man, they could not believe their eyes.The tiny shanty was filled with coins, which took the police hours to count. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: October 07, 2019 14:05 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Mumbai Beggar, run over by train, had fix deposits worth Rs 8.77 lakh, coins worth Rs 1.75 lakh 

Burjuchand Pannaramji Azad, a beggar, who died in an accident while trying to cross a railway track had a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs and around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash (mostly in coins).

When the Government Railway Police (GRP) constables reached his shanty, while trying to trace the family of the 82-year-old man, they could not believe their eyes.The tiny shanty was filled with coins, which took the police hours to count.

They also found receipts of fixed deposits in various banks, worth Rs 8.77 lakh. The man also had a PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, and a senior citizen card issued by the Kurla tehsildar.

The GRP is trying to contact Azad’s son, who lives in Rajasthan, after his body was found by the tracks.

The police has registered an accidental death case in the matter.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPrakash Javadekar claims credit for 'good air' days in Delhi-NCR Next StoryMP school designed as train to attract children  